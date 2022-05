Rebbetzin Gitty Epstein gives us practical and very doable tips on how to “set the emotional temperature in our home,” focus on the positive aspects of both your husband and your children, and see your husband through Eyes of Respect (very important!) Your husband is who he is because of you, and he will grow and change and become who he is meant to become because of you. For further information or comments, please email atrebbetzins@gmail.com

