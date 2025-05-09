<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cR459n-mwFc?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Every Hebrew month has its own unique energy that is specific to that month. The energy of Nissan is that of new beginnings and miracles–POWERFUL

In the month of Nissan, G-d does for us, as opposed to in Tishrei, when we do for G-d. So what did G-d do for us in Nissan? He took us out of Egypt! In the story of Pesach (Passover), Hashem (G-d) physically took us out of Egypt (Mitzrayim.) The word, Mitzrayim, means narrow or limited. Hashem took us out of a limited place, and into an open, expanded place–eretz Israel. On a personal level, during the month of Nissan, Hashem helps take each and every one of us out of our own personal Mitzrayim, our own personal limitations. We can use the energy of Nissan to begin removing our own personal klippot–shells/blockages, LIMITATIONS. When we work on eliminating our personal limitations, G-d helps us. Once we remove our limitations, we have boundless, endless capacity to actualize our potential in this world, and fulfill our life mission.

On a national level, our limitation is that we are not a unified people; we are fragmented. However, the month of Nissan is not only the month of new beginnings, but it is also the month of miracles. When we unite as a nation, Hashem can literally make miracles for us, like He did with the splitting of the Sea of Reeds (Red Sea.)

The astrological sign for Nissan is Aries, the ram. This animal, the ram, is associated with the lamb. At the time that the Jews were in Egypt, the lamb was worshiped as an idol by the Egyptians. Hashem commanded the Jews to take a lamb into their house, tie it to their bedpost, and then kill it. Then, they were commanded to smear the lamb of the blood on their doorpost, in the place which we now put up a mezuzah, indicating to the angel of death that he should jump or skip over this house because it was a Jewish house. In this way, the Jews elevated an idol from being something that was wrongfully worshiped, into something that was elevated by being used to save lives.

Rebbetzin Mattie Pil suggests that we can take our modern day idol of technology and use it to listen to Torah classes, Torah podcasts, read Jewish texts online, and overall use this “idol” for holy purposes.

Rebbetzin Mattie, also shares with us that the Hebrew letter associated with the month of Nisan is the letter “hey.” She explains that G-d created the world with the letter, “hey,” as He spoke the world into existence. We can use our words to tap into our G-dly soul through prayer, which is a form of meditation with our Creator.

Rebbetzin Mattie, is the rebbetzin of the Schneerson Center, a synagogue in San Francisco, California. She has been an educator for over 40 years. She is also a certified life coach, and teaches kabbala for women.

