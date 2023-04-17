<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v9plvEKvjKM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Shterna Ginsberg is the co-founder, along with her husband, of Mosdos Chinuch Gan Yisroel, where she has served as an educator since 1998.

In 2012, Rebbetzin Shterna founded Energized Living https://www.energizedliving.org/

Rebbetzin Shterna shares with us some of the life changing principles from her book, Your Awesome Self. She reminds us that there is really only one operative truth in this world, and that is Hashem. Rebbetzin Shterna gives us practical tools for how we can stop listening to that voice of shame inside of our head, telling us that we are not good enough, and instead, start tuning into our authentic truth–each one of us is a holy neshama; a divine spark of Hashem. No one is better than us, and we are not better than anyone else. In this podcast, we learn how to develop a true sense of self and to see how that sense of self is connected directly to Hashem. Learn how to let your authentic self shine and empower yourself!

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com