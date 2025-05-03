<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UzB7NPqbDN0?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Have you tried every diet? Keto? Paleo? Weight Watchers?

Have you spent hours at the gym, even hired a personal trainer?

Are you not able to lose weight, no matter what you do?

Tanya Rosen, founder of Nutrition by Tanya, is a nutritionist, life coach, and personal trainer who has helped hundreds of men and women lose weight and keep it off! She believes in balanced eating, and shows her clients exactly how to do it, according to their food preferences and how much weight they need to lose.

Tanya shares her own personal story about how she lost 50 pounds after her first pregnancy, and has maintained the weight loss ever since…even after have 4 more kids via C-section!

In my conversation with Tanya, she shares practical tips and tools for people to start losing and maintaining their weight today. Some tips that she offers include:

1. Weight maintenance is a lifetime commitment–it’s not a one time diet, it’s a healthy lifestyle change.

2. Get the right support group. You need to be around like-minded people who have the same goals as you, or are willing to support you as you move toward your goals. This could be friends, family, or even professional support. You need accountability.

3. Drink 8-10 cups of water per day. Or, if you prefer to know how many ounces you need to drink, take your body weight and divide by 2. This is how many ounces of water you need to drink per day. (For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, 150/2=75, so you need to drink 75 ounces of water per day.)

4. Drink 2 cups of water before every meal. This way, you eat fewer calories because you will be less hungry–water takes up space in your stomach.

To reach out to Tanya, please contact her through her website:

To contact the host of America’s Top Rebbetzins, email: [email protected]

