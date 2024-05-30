<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HvhnStbmy74?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Are you a single mother, widow or divorcee who dreads shabbos (shabbat)? Do you cry at the thought of having to spend shabbat alone, without your kids or anyone else to keep you company?

Yehudis Sherman felt the exact same way. After her divorce, she discovered, first hand, the loneliness that many women experience when they spend shabbat isolated from their families. In response to this situation, she created an organization called Mishpachtainu, to help other women, like herself, celebrate shabbat with joy, unity and the warmth of community. Mishpactainu is located in the Boro Park section of Brooklyn, but Jewish women from all over attend Yehudis’ shabbat meals. She has a home that sleeps over 10 women, so out of town guests are welcome. Yehudis’ shabbat table is beautifully decorated, and she cooks all different types of foods to accommodate everyone’s diets (gluten free, etc.)

Advertisement





In addition to the shabbos meals, Yehudis offers a food pantry to provide women with basic household items from ketchup and napkins to tablecloths and makeup.

Mishpachtainu has helped many women make the turn around from lonely and depressed to supported and happy. They build a new network of friends from the women that they meet at Yehuds’ shabbat table.

There is a significant cost in running Mishpachtainu. Yehudis is in need of financial donations, as well as donations of goods and services. For more information about the organization, and how to donate, visit

mightymoms.love

You can also donate via Zelle: [email protected]

To learn more about Mishpachtainu, visit: https://www.mishpachtainu.org/

You can also email me, and I will put you in touch with Yehudis: [email protected]