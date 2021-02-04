We are again privileged to speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about claims that are made for not moving to Eretz Yisrael. For more info visit itstimetoleave.com
Advertisement
We are again privileged to speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about claims that are made for not moving to Eretz Yisrael. For more info visit itstimetoleave.com
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/bring-them-home-with-josh-wander/better-a-simple-laborer-in-israel-than-a-rosh-yeshiva-outside-the-land/2021/02/04/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: