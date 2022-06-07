Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

While you should always speak with a financial advisor if you have unanswered questions about your investments, that is not the only time you should consult with a financial professional.

To find out when you need to get professional financial advice, listen to this podcast, and then download the free resource 4 Times You Should Speak with a Financial Advisor.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes or link to the free resource, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
