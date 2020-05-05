Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP, answers one of the more common questions he gets: “As a non-US.citizen can I own a US brokerage account?”

Doug explains the benefits and pitfalls of investing in the international market. He explores why people are interested in owning US accounts, and why an investor should have a cross-border specialist if they plan to invest outside of their home country.

Christine Benz, director and senior columnist of Personal Finance for Morningstar, explains their rating system for mutual funds. Morningstar researches mutual funds and rates them with stars to give investors a visual guideline of their performance.

Christine advises why an investor shouldn’t only rely on Morningstar’s research, but should also do their own. She also breaks down the difference between index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Doug and Christine discuss her book Morningstar’s 30-Minute Money Solutions: A Step-by-Step Guide to Managing Your Finances.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
