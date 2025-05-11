Photo Credit: courtesy

Aliya is an adventure, and your finances should be ready for the ride! But too many new olim arrive in Israel only to find their U.S. brokerage and IRA accounts limited or even shut down. The key is preparation—making sure your money stays accessible, your investments remain on track, and your financial future is secure.

Learn what steps you need to take before and after the move, how to keep your accounts running smoothly, and why working with a cross-border financial expert can make all the difference.

Key Takeaways:

Avoid U.S. brokerage account closures by working with an advisor who understands cross-border finance.

Keep an emergency fund ready so unexpected expenses don’t derail your aliya experience.

Adjust your investment strategy to match your new life abroad—because your financial goals just got a whole new landscape!

