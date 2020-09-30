Photo Credit: courtesy

What is the difference between a stock’s price and intrinsic value?

Learn how to determine a stock’s intrinsic value, and how to make sure you pay less than the value you receive.

John Szramiak of Vintage Value Investing joins Doug to discuss the importance of knowing the intrinsic value of your stock selections. John is a firm believer that the intrinsic value of a stock is its real strength. Should you look at a stock’s current price or the stock’s potential?

