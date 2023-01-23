Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Nearly everyone has heard of stocks and bonds, but sometimes investors feel that they could profit more from alternative investments.

This week Doug chats with Stefan von Imhof, co-founder of Alts.co, about alternative investments.

Advertisement


Stefan believes that alternative investments are a powerful way to grow your money, compared to other investment classes. Learn about active quick flips, passive buy & holds, and cashflow-producing assets.

Listen to the show to learn about investments that are on the opposite end of the spectrum… the more conservative, but not boring, Certificates of Deposit (CDs).

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCoup D’état: AG Considers Declaring Prime Minister Netanyahu Incapacitated
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com