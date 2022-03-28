Photo Credit: courtesy

A financially secure retirement is determined predominately by a person’s savings and investments. As you get older and your savings increase, the features of your investments should change.

Take stock of where you are now, and determine a retirement plan that could serve you in the future. Listen to the podcast to find out which financial decisions will directly impact your retirement.

Advertisement



The Goldstein on Gelt created the free resource, “What Wealthy People do to Insure a Financially Secure Retirement” as a financial guide for retired life. If you need help beginning your retirement plan, or want a reality check to make sure you’re doing the right things, download the resource now.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show