Doug Goldstein

A financially secure retirement is determined predominately by a person’s savings and investments. As you get older and your savings increase, the features of your investments should change.

Take stock of where you are now, and determine a retirement plan that could serve you in the future. Listen to the podcast to find out which financial decisions will directly impact your retirement.

The Goldstein on Gelt created the free resource, “What Wealthy People do to Insure a Financially Secure Retirement” as a financial guide for retired life. If you need help beginning your retirement plan, or want a reality check to make sure you’re doing the right things, download the resource now.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
