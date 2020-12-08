Photo Credit: courtesy

Want to guess who normally initiates a financial planning meeting – men or women?

Doug and Brittney Castro, founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women, discuss differences in how men and women approach financial planning and investing. What do these two CFPs ® (Certified Financial Planners) notice about the gender differences in investing?

Brittney delves into the common problems women face when making financial decisions. She shares how women can overcome these issues and create a more secure future… and do it with confidence! Brittney emphasizes the importance of a financial planner, and advises the steps someone should take after making the initial call in order to best prepare for their meeting.

