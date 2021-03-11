On this show Orly reflects on the royal house of Wales, the controversy of the latest news, and how we might be able to mend the wounds. Orly also alerts the world to the close, and present danger, Iran. They are becoming very bold and must be stopped. Listen in to this exciting show!
