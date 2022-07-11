Photo Credit: Pixabay

A visit of an American president to Israel is always a cause for pride, but in Jay Shapiro’s opinion, the arrival of US President Joe Biden in Israel also raises some concerns.

The US administration does not hide its desire for Israel to take steps for the good of the Palestinians. Some of these seem petty, but pose a threat to Israeli narrative and Israeli sovereignty.

Advertisement



According to Shapiro, action must be taken with the government in a most decisive manner and it must be made clear to him, even if it involves controversy, that Israel is not prepared to relinquish its sovereignty in Jerusalem or to harm its security in any part of the Land of Israel.