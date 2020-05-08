Does one have to be rich, religious, nationalistic and/or educated to come home to Israel? Aliyah is for ALL Jews from ALL lands. Rough-hewn and flawed, Israel is only 72 years young and waiting for YOU to come home and be counted.
Advertisement
Does one have to be rich, religious, nationalistic and/or educated to come home to Israel? Aliyah is for ALL Jews from ALL lands. Rough-hewn and flawed, Israel is only 72 years young and waiting for YOU to come home and be counted.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/pull-up-a-chair/come-home-because-pull-up-a-chair-audio/2020/05/08/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: