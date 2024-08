Photo Credit: Pixabay

Will they attack or not? When will they attack and where? As opposed to their glorification of death and martyrdom, Iran understands the Israeli attitude toward life and just how much we cherish our land and freedoms. What are we in the Holy Land doing to maintain our sanity amidst continuous threats from a toxic, monstrous enemy? Again, with His blessings, we defy the naysayers and thrive – despite (yawn) predictions of doom . . . . . .

