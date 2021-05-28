With Israel’s most recent, unprovoked skirmishes with Hamas quashed, perhaps it is time to question whether or not Jewish Lives Matter. Anti-Jewish sentiment – disguised as anti-Zionism – is becoming commonplace; Is our romance with America on the rocks???
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy