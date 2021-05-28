Photo Credit: Pixabay

With Israel’s most recent, unprovoked skirmishes with Hamas quashed, perhaps it is time to question whether or not Jewish Lives Matter. Anti-Jewish sentiment – disguised as anti-Zionism – is becoming commonplace; Is our romance with America on the rocks???

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNever a Dull Moment – The Jay Shapiro Show [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...