Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tourist season is upon us but airport closures and flight cancellations are de riguer as the country crawls out the year-long Corona lockdown. Travel-guru Mark Feldman deconstructs the good, the bad and the ugly of Israel’s shaky aviation industry.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael’s shaky ally – The Jay Shapiro Show [audio]
Next articleAttitude is Everything – Returning Home [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...