Despite Covid, Elul has arrived and once again anticipate blessing in the year ahead. What simple steps can we take to better position ourselves meritoriously?
Advertisement
Despite Covid, Elul has arrived and once again anticipate blessing in the year ahead. What simple steps can we take to better position ourselves meritoriously?
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/pull-up-a-chair/threshhold-of-atonement-pull-up-a-chair-audio/2020/08/30/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: