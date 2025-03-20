Photo Credit:

Natalie has a frank discussion with Tuvia Tenenbom, best-selling author of “Catch the Jew,” and more. Tuvia speaks of his travels and conversations with Jews in America, Europe and Israel, giving us a peek at what he has witnessed. Fear. Denial. There was rampant anti-semitism long before the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7th in Israel. The anti-semitism we see today in the West has always existed, but it was quiet. Now it is out in the open with U.S. college protests, street violence in Europe. But Jews living in these places, surrounded by Islamic neighborhoods preaching hate and extreme anti-semitic graffiti on every city street, pretend it’s not there. Tuvia details how they lie about it and deny it, and only off-the-record tell him the truth. To send in comments write to [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: