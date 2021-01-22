Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off by admitting she does not always appreciate the good things in life, and she should. We all should. Her first guest is Edward Ades, 2019 from Brooklyn living now in Re’nana, who decided to move because life is short and you only have one. Second guest is Adeena Mark Kapon, 2004 olah from Lawrence NY to Efrat, whose mother made aliyah first, but was tragically killed by a terrorist. That tragedy motivated her own aliyah. Adeena has created an event-planning business and can be found at atozeventsisrael.com/new-about/ and is about to launch a magazine www.facebook.com/IsraelEventsMagazine/