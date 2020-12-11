Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins speaking about Chanukah in Israel and how it is special; first guest is Nechama David, who made aliyah as a single adult in 2002 and got married here, lives today on Kibbutz Shluchot and has 2 girls; second guest is David Bentley, 61, Australian who recently moved to Israel to be with his elderly mother who is ill. Final segment Natalie speaks with Meir Raskas, Neve Daniel, about Hatzalah Yehuda and Shomron volunteer medics, Chanukah in Israel, and the ease with working remotely today, eliminating the employment excuse for making aliyah.