Photo Credit: NATALIE SOPINSKY

Natalie starts off by bragging about her kids cleaning for Pesach, and how they are “trained” in school to take it seriously; Meet Adam Levick, Philadelphia – Modiin 2009, who moved to Israel single at 41, with no job, no money, and no family. Adam jumped in, got a job at a coffee shop, started writing articles, and found himself jumping right in to his field of research and getting married. Today Adam has filled up his life with a family and a fulfilling career at CAMERA, the well-known pro-Israel accurate reporting organization. In Israel, everything came together.