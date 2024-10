Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie hosts Lenny Solomon, Jewish rock musician who formed the band Shlock Rock in 1984. Lenny made aliyah from NY in 1996 and lives in Beit Shemesh. While noting today’s date – Oct. 7th – Lenny and Natalie quickly jumped into a discussion of Aliyah from America; the slow and relunctant aliyah that is happening despite the climate of anti-semitism. Lenny promoted his upcoming concerts in Beit Shemesh as well. For info, visit: https://tickchak.co.il/71167

