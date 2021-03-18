Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie meets with Zeli Heller, (Brooklyn – Givat Har’el) former lone soldier who made aliyah in 2018, and is co-founder and creator of Aliyahpod, a new free online platform joining potential Olim together so they can make the move as a group – sign up at aliyahpod.com; Next Natalie speaks with Ilana Rachel Daniel, (Washington D.C. – Jlm) who made aliyah in 1998, is a health and wellness coach and now is running for the Knesset with the newly formed Rappeh party, which addresses Human Rights in the realms of health and privacy; vote for Rappeh with the ר in the upcoming elections.