Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off by describing her recent visit to the US Embassy in Jerusalem in an effort to renew her childrens’ US passports; first guest, Chana Molner, British woman who was raised as a non-Jew, but has a Jewish grandmother and mother; she discovered this and has been fighting to discover all she can about Judaism. She has begun her paperwork to make aliyah. Second guest, Ezra Starr Silver Spring, MD – Beit Shemesh (2009) former teacher who discusses the difference between US private school and Israeli schools, pointing out the bad and the good.