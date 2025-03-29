Photo Credit:

Natalie meets Alan Harkavy who made aliyah from Memphis in 2014. A very interesting aliyah story worth hearing! Alan’s wife decided “let’s go” and Alan wasn’t quite ready so she made aliyah first, taking the kids, all teens. Two years later, Alan followed when he had surgery and lost his voice…he was a Trial Lawyer by profession and saw G-d had a plan. He decided to end his career and U.S. life, jump aboard the Aliyah train, and became a Tour Guide. While his vocal cords healed, he took the course and studied hard. Today, Alan is an Israeli Tour Guide accredited by the Ministry of Tourism. Alan’s lives with his wife in Jerusalem, and his daughters each have found their own paths, throughout Israel. A true Aliyah success story.

