Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie begins by remarking on the wondrous snowfall that has landed in Israel. Natalie’s first guest is Eric Sirkin, Palo Alto to Jerusalem 2010, who talks about lone soldiers in Israel and the Lone Soldier Center (lonesoldiercenter.com); Next Natalie speaks with Caryn Andrews Baltimore to Jerusalem 2011, who tells her story of making aliyah and joining the Hebrew University Faculty in Oncology while going through a difficult nursing certification process. As a result, Caryn formed “Nurses Making Aliyah.” Reach Caryn at: Nursesmakingaliyah613@gmail.com and find the group on Facebook by their name.