Natalie discusses the upcoming Sukkoth holiday; Meets with Kenny Goldman, co-Director of Kayitz b’Kibbutz (www.kayitz.com) and talks about his aliyah and the successful American-style overnight summer camp he runs at Kibbutz Shluchot; and meet Marc Rosenberg, Vice President of Diaspora Partnerships for Nefesh b’Nefesh, who discusses the current trends of Aliyah, the motivation causing people to consider Aliyah, and the three most popular categories of people making aliyah today. Contact Marc directly at mrosenberg@nbn.org.il
