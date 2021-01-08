Natalie opens by describing getting off course in the Jordan Valley, ending up in an Arab encampment, finding herself a bit frightened, wishing for a stronger jewish presence in these peripheral parts of Israel; Natalie speaks with Doron Klein, CEO of Telfed, the South African Zionist Federation of Israel; Moshe Dejman, new oleh from Baltimore, about settling in, dealing with a medical crisis in Israel; David Brenner, founder of PartnersInAliyah.org, about current trends in N. American aliyah and the mentoring program which matches families in Israel to new olim.
Home Israel News Talk Radio Returning Home We Need More Jews to Come Home…..Yallah! – Returning Home
We Need More Jews to Come Home…..Yallah! – Returning Home [audio]
