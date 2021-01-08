Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens by describing getting off course in the Jordan Valley, ending up in an Arab encampment, finding herself a bit frightened, wishing for a stronger jewish presence in these peripheral parts of Israel; Natalie speaks with Doron Klein, CEO of Telfed, the South African Zionist Federation of Israel; Moshe Dejman, new oleh from Baltimore, about settling in, dealing with a medical crisis in Israel; David Brenner, founder of PartnersInAliyah.org, about current trends in N. American aliyah and the mentoring program which matches families in Israel to new olim.