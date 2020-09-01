Photo Credit: Pixabay

Anything important life is worth preparing for. This is especially true when it comes to Rosh HaShannah. A new year brings with it new opportunities. But how can I prepare myself to make the most of the holiday and prepare myself to be the best version of myself for the coming year?

Listen to Are You Ready? The Ultimate Rosh HaShannah Prep-Pep talk to get into gear and really be prepared for the new year and the new you!

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com