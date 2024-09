Photo Credit: Pixabay

Any important event requires preparation. The more important the event, the greater the preparation. We are in the month leading up to Rosh HaShanah–the new year. How are we to engage in the lead up to this awesome day that will allow us to maximize the opportunity of the holiday? Understanding what the goal of this month is, is key to harnessing the potential for change and making it real today and throughout the coming year.

