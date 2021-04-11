Photo Credit: Pixabay

We tend to think the positive way we feel about others is on a spectrum from like to love. Yet, at times, we find it hard to like someone whom we want to love. This can be a parent who does not like their child, but want’s to love them or a neighbor or co-worker who is difficult to get along with, but we are still told “Love your fellow as yourself.” Is it possible to love someone you don’t like? How can we learn to act loving even if we don’t feel loving?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn ‘How to love someone you don’t like.’

