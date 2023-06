Photo Credit: Pixabay

G-d is so huge. He created the universe, time and space and in so many ways is so beyond human comprehension. How can I have a personal relationship with Him? I cannot see G-d and yet He is the source of my very existence. So much of Judaism is focused on having a relationship with G-d. Talking to G-d. How can I effectively create that connection?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to learn how to Life In The Presence & Feel G-d In The Here and Now.