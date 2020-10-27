Photo Credit: Pixabay

Is being righteous a goal? Is being righteous enough? Noach and Avraham are two key figures in the bible. Noach merited to be saved from the destruction of the world. It was Avraham however who became the father off the Jewish nation and the key figure in spreading G-d’s message to the world. Avraham accomplished this through love and transcendence. We have much to learn from these key biblical figures in how to Tap The Power Of Love & Transcenedence In Tough Times.

