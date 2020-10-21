Photo Credit: Pixabay

Adam and Eve are a prototype for all of mankind. We have much to learn about human nature and the role and purpose of man in this world through learning and understanding the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Core issues such as free will, temptaion and accepting resonsability begin with the first man and woman of history. Understanding who man truly is by learning how to differentiate between ego and soul is the key to unlocking man’s greatest potential.

