Photo Credit: Pixabay

What many see happening in America right now, is a shocking reminder of how quickly things can spiral out of control in a seemingly idyllic lifestyle. Also, though it is bad for many, it may be worse for Americans who are of the Jewish faith. Eliyokim Raphael Cohen talks about what he says is the mind-boggling BLM/Anarchist violence engulfing American cities and why (you guessed it) the Jews are in deep trouble. Find Eliyokim on his facebook group at: www.facebook.com/groups/israhub/