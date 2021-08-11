Photo Credit: Pixabay

The CDC has a plan to separate and isolate people they consider ‘high risk’. They call it the ‘Shielding Approach’ and if necessary, according to this plan, it’s possible that you or a family member who is deemed ‘high risk’ can be taken away to a ‘camp’ or ‘sector’. -Their words, on the CDC website. Could nice marketing words such as ‘SHIELDING’ mean in other words, something akin to Concentration Camps? Read what they write and decide for yourself.

“The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting.1,2 They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.” -Read more about this plan that can separate your family if they term someone ‘high risk’. Is the ‘Shielding Approach’ the ultimate ‘marketing of the Devil’? Tamar shares her thoughts. Read more on their website at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nc…h-humanitarian.html