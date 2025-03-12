Photo Credit:

On This Episode of ‘The Tamar Yonah Show’:

* Prophecy, Purim & Global Upheaval – Are We Witnessing the End of Days?

Advertisement





* Biblical Prophecy Unfolding? How today’s headlines mirror ancient predictions.

*A Lunar Eclipse & Purim both together! – Is this a Heavenly Sign? -What this rare event could mean!

* Iran & Purim Déjà Vu? The modern-day Persia and its chilling replay of Haman’s plot to annihilate the Children of Israel!

* Gog & Magog, Hamas, Amalek & the Radical Left – The deeper battle behind today’s global storm.

*Moshiach is Closer Than Ever! Are we on the brink of redemption?

Guest: Efraim Palvanov – educator, author, and researcher, renowned for merging Jewish wisdom with science, history, philosophy, and Kabbalah (Jewish Mysticism).

Palvanov shares powerful Torah classes on YouTube and writes the thought-provoking ‘Mayim Achronim’ blog.

Read his work: www.MayimAchronim.com

Watch his videos: Efraim Palvanov’s YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@EfraimPalvanov

Tune in for an explosive and eye-opening discussion!

Share this article on WhatsApp: