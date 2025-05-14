Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tamar interviews Professor Paul Finlayson, a Canadian university professor who was suspended from his position and banned from campus—all because of a social media post where he dared to speak the truth: condemning Hamas and standing up for Israel. Since then, he’s been harassed, ‘canceled,’ and dragged through an uphill battle just for taking a moral stand.

And here’s the kicker—Professor Finlayson isn’t even Jewish. But he had the clarity and courage to call out evil when he saw it. The backlash has been so intense, it’s left him dealing with symptoms of PTSD. This is a powerful conversation you won’t want to miss.

You can visit his website at: www.FreedomTOffend.com (written with one ‘o’)

