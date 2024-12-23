Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
IDF Hanukkah party 2023

On this show, Tamar speaks with Josh Wander from www.Bringthemhome.org.il on the war fronts of Israel and a new player on the battlefield! PLUS, the Hanukkah miracles we are seeing today!

