Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
On this show, Tamar speaks with Josh Wander from www.Bringthemhome.org.il on the war fronts of Israel and a new player on the battlefield! PLUS, the Hanukkah miracles we are seeing today!
Advertisement
On this show, Tamar speaks with Josh Wander from www.Bringthemhome.org.il on the war fronts of Israel and a new player on the battlefield! PLUS, the Hanukkah miracles we are seeing today!
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/tamar-yonah-show/chanukah-miracles-then-and-now-the-tamar-yonah-show-audio/2024/12/23/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: