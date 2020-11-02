Photo Credit: Pixabay

Dr. Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko joins Tamar Yonah and talks about how he has helped 30,000 coronavirus patients through his *’Zelenko Protocol’ which is available on his twitter account at: twitter.com/zev_dr

Dr. Zelenko has been censored and ostracized by the mainstream media, health officials and big pharm for his belief in the use of hydroxychloroquine and other ingredients which together make up a ‘cocktail’ that he says helps fight off the coronavirus. This is a MUST listen to show, which details the personal and professional price he has had to pay to fight for his findings. Dr. Zelenko also shares some of the names of famous people he has already personally helped during this pandemic.

*Disclaimer: Be sure to consult with your own medical professional or doctor for proper personalized medical advice before starting any new treatments.