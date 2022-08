Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two thirds of American youth that finish 12th grade are illiterate and poor in math. How and why and what will it mean now for the future of the USA.

Also:

Have oil prices really gone down?

The Global Economy is in trouble.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec