Photo Credit: Pixabay

Jacqueline Saper was an eighteen year old Iranian Jewish girl who enjoyed her life in Tehran where she was born. Family life was good and care free for Iranians like Jacqueline who wore miniskirts like in the West, going to movies, eating out with friends, and living a carefree life. Then, the Islamic revolution came upon her and her Jewish family in full force. Hear this riveting story of a girl who lived in Iran under the Shah, the revolution, and then the oppressive Islamic Republic. What was it like to live as a Jewish girl in Iran, suddenly becoming a second class citizen, having to don a hijab, and live in fear of Modesty Police on street corners, having people in your community executed by the new regime, and having no chance to escape? Listen to this amazing interview. Then read the complete story in her book which won the 2020 Chicago Writers Association Book of the Year Award in Traditional Nonfiction. Click here to find it: www.jacquelinesaper.com/from-miniskir…to-hijab.html