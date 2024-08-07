Photo Credit: Pixabay

In the back and forth attacks on Israel and retaliation from Israel, the country has now been warned that Iran is planning a major attack on Israel. Why isn’t Israel putting an immediate end to the enablement of Iran to hurt us? Israel has the strength to do so, but it seems we are just ‘waiting’ to first be hit, so we can then respond without the world condemning us. But wait, aren’t we condemned anyway? What’s the best way to protect Israel?

Jonathan Pollard joins Tamar on air and talks about ‘the situation’ and gives his military expertise on what Israel might need to do to survive and protect the Nation of Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp: