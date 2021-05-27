Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show we speak about:
*The Israeli Coalition Talks
*The current state of the conflict with Hamas.
*Hamas and the rioting of Arabs on the Temple Mount —fighting each other.
*Some US Democrats seem to be supporting Hamas against Israel.
*An appeal to American Jews to walk away from a growing anti-Israel party.

-with guest:
Barry Shaw from www.Strategic-Israel.org & www.TheViewFromIsrael.com

