Are Biden and Trump really ‘handled’ by the same ‘Power Elite’? Tamar’s guest, Prof. Francisco Gil-White says it doesn’t matter who wins the US elections, because Biden = Trump, and Trump = Biden.’ Is this true? Get ready for a HOT under your collar show where Tamar argues with Gil-White about groomed ‘Swamp Creatures’ in Washington, and who is who. Visit his website at: www.HIRhome.com
