Photo Credit: Pixabay

Are Biden and Trump really ‘handled’ by the same ‘Power Elite’? Tamar’s guest, Prof. Francisco Gil-White says it doesn’t matter who wins the US elections, because Biden = Trump, and Trump = Biden.’ Is this true? Get ready for a HOT under your collar show where Tamar argues with Gil-White about groomed ‘Swamp Creatures’ in Washington, and who is who. Visit his website at: www.HIRhome.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleObama is a Muslim Thug – Phantom Nation [audio]
Next article8 Lessons Learned from our Forefather, Yaakov – Israel Unplugged [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...