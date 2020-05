Photo Credit: Pixabay

What really happened at Mount Sinai? What lessons do we have to learn from angels, lies, and other fake news? Tamar Yonah speaks with Rabbi Avraham Shira, about Jewish mysticism, the story of Shavuot, and the fake news that leads people the wrong way from pandemics to idol worshipping. Check out his website at: www.AvrahamShira.com