On this show:
* Hezbollah tells Lebanese to flee the south of the country. What are their intentions?
* Yemen – Another proxy of Iran launches a hypersonic missile towards Israel’s center. What happened next?
The US ‘elections’ – will it even be an ‘election’, or in name only?
Economics – Gold is skyrocketing. What might be best for an average investor?
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec
