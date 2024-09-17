Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

* Hezbollah tells Lebanese to flee the south of the country. What are their intentions?

* Yemen – Another proxy of Iran launches a hypersonic missile towards Israel’s center. What happened next?

The US ‘elections’ – will it even be an ‘election’, or in name only?

Economics – Gold is skyrocketing. What might be best for an average investor?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

